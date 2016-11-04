e360 digest
04 Nov 2016:
Scientists Attempt to
Create 3D Models of All Life on Earth
Scientists at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst have launched a new initiative to create 3D models
of all of the world’s living organisms. Biologist Duncan Irschick invented a 30-camera array, the “Beastcam,” that captures high-resolution, full-color images of an animal’s body from all different angles. Using those photographs, Irschick and his colleagues have already created 3D models of sharks, scorpions, toads, and lizards. They plan to focus next on capturing frogs and sea turtles. The initiative, known as Digital Life
, is partnering with scientists, zoos, and non-profits to gain access to species, including those that are endangered or threatened, and providing 3D models at no cost via an open access website. “Digitally preserving the heritage of life on Earth is especially important given the rapid decline of many species,” said Irschick. “This technology can recreate organisms in a way that has never been done before.”
UMass Amherst
Biologist Duncan Irschick with the Beastcam Array, capturing detailed images of a gecko.
