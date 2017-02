Arctic to Experience Temps 40 to 50 Degrees Above Normal This Week

Temperatures near the North Pole are expected to reach nearly 32 degrees F on Thursday — 40 to 50 degrees warmer than average , accordingto several weather models. The warm spell, driven by a powerful storm off the coast of Greenland, comes at the tail end of what is “ very likely ” to be the world’s hottest year on record. It also follows an unusually warm November in which the Arctic lost 19,000 square miles of sea ice in just five days. A study published in the journal Nature earlier this month found such temperature spikes have happened in the Arctic once or twice a decade, dating back to the 1950s. A similar warming event happened at the end of 2015. But the study also found that as sea ice has declined over the last half-century, it has become easier for warm air to move into the region and the intensity of those spikes has worsened.