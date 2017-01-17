e360 digest


17 Jan 2017: China Cancels Plans for
100 New Coal-Fired Power Plants

China has canceled plans for more than 100 new coal-fired power plants, including several that were already under construction, according to news reports. The power stations, with an estimated price tag of $62 billion, would have had an electricity-generating capacity of more than 100 gigawatts, spread across several provinces. The decision, announced by the National Energy Administration, follows other recent moves by China to build more renewable energy facilities and reduce the country’s dependence on coal. Last year, China announced it would cap coal power generation at 1,100 gigawatts, according to Reuters. It plans to install 130 gigawatts of new solar and wind power by 2020. The latest decision also comes at a time when the country is expected to assume a key role in global climate change action following the election of Donald Trump, who supports reducing U.S. climate efforts.


More e360


With Trump, China Emerges As Global Leader on Climate
With Trump, China Emerges As Global Leader on Climate
For China’s Polluted Megacities, A Focus on Slashing Emissions
For China’s Polluted Megacities, A Focus on Slashing Emissions
The Human Cost Of India’s <br/>Push to Produce More Coal
The Human Cost Of India’s
Push to Produce More Coal
Not on This Land: A Western Tribe Takes a Stand and Says No to Big Coal
Not on This Land: A Western Tribe Takes a Stand and Says No to Big Coal
How China and U.S. Became Unlikely Partners on Climate
How China and U.S. Became Unlikely Partners on Climate
Why the Fossil Fuel Divestment Movement May Ultimately Win
Why the Fossil Fuel Divestment Movement May Ultimately Win
Yale
Yale Environment 360 is
a publication of the
Yale School of Forestry
& Environmental Studies.

SEARCH e360



Donate to Yale Environment 360
Yale Environment 360 Newsletter


CONNECT


ABOUT

About e360
Contact
Submission Guidelines
Reprints

E360 en Español

Universia partnership
Yale Environment 360 articles are now available in Spanish and Portuguese on Universia, the online educational network.
Visit the site.


DEPARTMENTS

Opinion
Reports
Analysis
Interviews
Forums
e360 Digest
Podcasts
Video Reports

TOPICS

Biodiversity
Business & Innovation
Climate
Energy
Forests
Oceans
Policy & Politics
Pollution & Health
Science & Technology
Sustainability
Urbanization
Water

REGIONS

Antarctica and the Arctic
Africa
Asia
Australia
Central & South America
Europe
Middle East
North America

e360 VIDEO

“video
A look at how acidifying oceans could threaten the Dungeness crab, one of the most valuable fisheries on the U.S. West Coast.
Watch the video.

e360 MOBILE

Mobile
The latest
from Yale
Environment 360 is now available for mobile devices at e360.yale.edu/mobile.

e360 PHOTO ESSAY

“Alaska
An aerial view of why Europe’s per capita carbon emissions are less than 50 percent of those in the U.S.
View the photos.

e360 VIDEO

“Ashaninka
An indigenous tribe’s deadly fight to save its ancestral land in the Amazon rainforest from logging.
Learn more.

e360 VIDEO

Food waste
An e360 video series looks at the staggering amount of food wasted in the U.S. – a problem with major human and environmental costs.
Watch the video.

e360 VIDEO

Choco rainforest Cacao
Residents of the Chocó Rainforest in Ecuador are choosing to plant cacao over logging in an effort to slow deforestation.
Watch the video.

e360 VIDEO

“video
Tribal people and ranchers join together to stop a project that would haul coal across their Montana land.
Watch the video.

OF INTEREST

Centre for Science and Environment
Chinadialogue
Circle of Blue
Climate Progress
DotEarth
Ecological Internet
Environmental Health News
Environmental News Network
Grist
Guardian
Mongabay
Nature-Climate
New Scientist
Real Climate
Science Blogs
Scientific American
TreeHugger
YaleGlobal
Yale Climate Connections


Yale