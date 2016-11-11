e360 digest
11 Nov 2016:
Just 1 Degree C of Warming Has
Altered Nearly Every Aspect of Life on Earth
Climate change has already impacted nearly every aspect of life on earth, according to a new study
in the journal Science
. Warming global temperatures have altered everything from entire ecosystems down to the individual genes of species. Some 80 percent of key ecological processes examined by the scientists show signs of change and distress. The disruptions could lead to unpredictable fisheries yields, reduced agricultural productivity, worsening pests and disease outbreaks, and “point toward an increasingly unpredictable future for humans,” the authors wrote. "There is now clear evidence that, with only a ~1 degree C of warming globally, very major impacts are already being felt," said lead author Brett Scheffers
, an ecologist at the University of Florida. "Species' physiology and physical features such as body size are changing, species are rapidly moving to keep track of suitable climate space, and there are now signs of entire ecosystems under stress."
[Homepage image credit: Kerry in London/Flickr]
Stacey Jones/Michele Wood/IFAS
Examples of components and processes being affected by climate changes across various ecosystems.
Yale Environment 360 is
a publication of the
Yale School of Forestry
& Environmental Studies
.
About e360
Contact
Submission Guidelines
Reprints
Yale Environment 360
articles are now available in Spanish and Portuguese on Universia
, the online educational network. Visit the site.
Opinion
Reports
Analysis
Interviews
Forums
e360 Digest
Podcasts
Video Reports
Biodiversity
Business & Innovation
Climate
Energy
Forests
Oceans
Policy & Politics
Pollution & Health
Science & Technology
Sustainability
Urbanization
Water
Antarctica and the Arctic
Africa
Asia
Australia
Central & South America
Europe
Middle East
North America
A look at how acidifying oceans could threaten the Dungeness crab, one of the most valuable fisheries on the U.S. West Coast. Watch the video.
The latest
from Yale
Environment 360
is now available for mobile devices at e360.yale.edu/mobile
.
An aerial view of why Europe’s per capita carbon emissions are less than 50 percent of those in the U.S. View the photos.
An indigenous tribe’s deadly fight to save its ancestral land in the Amazon rainforest from logging. Learn more.
An e360
video series looks at the staggering amount of food wasted in the U.S. – a problem with major human and environmental costs. Watch the video.
Residents of the Chocó Rainforest in Ecuador are choosing to plant cacao over logging in an effort to slow deforestation.
Watch the video.
Tribal people and ranchers join together to stop a project that would haul coal across their Montana land. Watch the video.