e360 digest
18 Nov 2016:
Nations Have “Urgent Duty” to
Carry Out Paris Accord, UN Conference Says
State Department
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Marrakech.
As the UN climate conference in Marrakech neared completion, nearly 200 nations, including the United States, reiterated their commitment
to the Paris agreement, saying that the world has “an urgent duty” to respond to global warming. In the joint statement, known as the Marrakech Action Proclamation
, delegates pledged to stand with nations hit hardest by climate change, reduce emissions to meet a 1.5 degree C temperature goal, and mobilize $100 billion for resiliency work. “We welcome the Paris Agreement, its rapid entry into force, with its ambitious goals… in the light of different national circumstances,” the announcement said, “and we affirm our commitment to its full implementation.” Also this week, 47 countries on the front lines of climate change, including Bangladesh, Ethiopia, and Costa Rica, pledged to go 100 percent renewable and carbon neutral
in coming decades to “help trigger increased commitments from all countries” to reduce greenhouse gases.
