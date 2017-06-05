Deadline June 9 for Entries to Fourth Annual Yale Environment 360 Video Contest

The fourth annual Yale Environment 360 Video Contest is now accepting entries. The contest honors the year’s best environmental videos. Submissions must focus on an environmental issue or theme, have not been widely viewed online, and be a maximum of 20 minutes in length. Videos that are funded by an organization or company and are primarily about that organization or company are not eligible.

The first-place winner will receive $2,000, and two runners-up will each receive $500. The winning entries will be posted on Yale Environment 360, and winners must agree that their video will not be re-posted on other websites for a 60-day period.

The contest judges will be Yale Environment 360 editor Roger Cohn, New Yorker writer and e360 contributor Elizabeth Kolbert, and documentary filmmaker Thomas Lennon.

Videos should be uploaded using the submission form below. Entries must include a valid contact email address. Send any questions to e360@yale.edu. The deadline for entries is Friday, June 9, 2017.

View the 2016 winners and the 2015 winners.