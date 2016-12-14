e360 digest
14 Dec 2016:
Fearing Trump, Scientists
Rush to Preserve Key Climate Data Sets
Scientists in the U.S., aided by colleagues in Canada and elsewhere, are moving quickly to preserve climate data
stored on government computer servers out of concern that the Trump administration might remove or dismantle the records. A “guerrilla archiving
” event will be held at the University of Toronto this weekend to catalog U.S. government climate and environmental data. Other researchers from the University of California to the University of Pennsylvania are responding to calls on Twitter and the Internet to preserve data on everything from rising seas to wildfires. The actions come as President-elect Donald Trump has appointed climate change skeptics to all his top environment and energy posts. Though there has been no mention yet of removing publicly available data, “it’s not unreasonable to think that they would want to take down the very data that they dispute,” said Michael Halpern of the Union of Concerned Scientists.
