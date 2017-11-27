Fracking Linked to Increase in Texas Quakes, According to New Study

Using recent seismic data and studies of ancient fault lines, scientists have concluded that an increase in earthquake activity in parts of the United States is directly tied to hydraulic fracturing, the process of injecting pressurized wastewater deep into cracks in the earth’s crust to extract reserves of hard-to-reach oil and gas.

Since 2008, states such as Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma have experienced record numbers of earthquakes, both big and small. In Oklahoma, the number jumped from one to two per year to more than 800. Texas’ earthquake rate has increased six-fold in recent years. Many scientists have argued that these increases are the result of increased hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, activity in the central U.S., but others have contested that conclusion.