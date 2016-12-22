e360 digest
22 Dec 2016:
France Opens World’s
First Solar Panel Road in Normandy
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images
A new solar panel road in Normandy, France.
France has opened what it says is the world’s first solar-paneled road
— a one-kilometer stretch that is expected to power street lighting in the village of Tourouvre-au-Perche in Normandy. The motorway, which is covered in 30,000 square feet of solar panels, cost $5.2 million to build and will be traveled on by 2,000 cars each day. The company that installed it, French engineering firm Colas, says it has about 100 other solar-paneled road projects underway, both in France and abroad. Critics of the project, however, argue that the Normandy road is not a good investment. Normandy gets only 44 days of strong sunshine each year, according to The Guardian
. Solar roadways have been proven less efficient at generating electricity than panels installed on rooftops. France’s minister of environment and energy, Ségolène Royal, has said she would like one kilometer in every 1,000 kilometers of French highway to be made of solar panels.
Yale Environment 360 is
a publication of the
Yale School of Forestry
& Environmental Studies
.
About e360
Contact
Submission Guidelines
Reprints
Yale Environment 360
articles are now available in Spanish and Portuguese on Universia
, the online educational network. Visit the site.
Opinion
Reports
Analysis
Interviews
Forums
e360 Digest
Podcasts
Video Reports
Biodiversity
Business & Innovation
Climate
Energy
Forests
Oceans
Policy & Politics
Pollution & Health
Science & Technology
Sustainability
Urbanization
Water
Antarctica and the Arctic
Africa
Asia
Australia
Central & South America
Europe
Middle East
North America
A look at how acidifying oceans could threaten the Dungeness crab, one of the most valuable fisheries on the U.S. West Coast. Watch the video.
The latest
from Yale
Environment 360
is now available for mobile devices at e360.yale.edu/mobile
.
An aerial view of why Europe’s per capita carbon emissions are less than 50 percent of those in the U.S. View the photos.
An indigenous tribe’s deadly fight to save its ancestral land in the Amazon rainforest from logging. Learn more.
An e360
video series looks at the staggering amount of food wasted in the U.S. – a problem with major human and environmental costs. Watch the video.
Residents of the Chocó Rainforest in Ecuador are choosing to plant cacao over logging in an effort to slow deforestation.
Watch the video.
Tribal people and ranchers join together to stop a project that would haul coal across their Montana land. Watch the video.