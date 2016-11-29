e360 digest


29 Nov 2016: This Year’s Coral Die-Off on
Great Barrier Reef Was Worst Ever Recorded

The Great Barrier Reef in Australia experienced its worst recorded coral die off this year, with one region losing an average 67 percent of its shallow-water coral, scientists confirmed this week. The mass die-off event was caused by abnormally warm water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, which can trigger corals to expel their algae and calcify and turn white, a process known as coral bleaching. Corals can recover from bleaching, but many never do. “Most of the losses in 2016 have occurred in the northern, most-pristine part of the Great Barrier Reef,” said Terry Hughes, a marine biologist at James Cook University who led the surveys of the coral die-off. “This region escaped with minor damage in two earlier bleaching events in 1998 and 2002, but this time around it has been badly affected.” Damage to the southern two-thirds of the reef, however, was far less than expected, the scientists reported.

ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies
Coral loss on Great Barrier Reef by region, detailing how mortality varies enormously from north to south.



More e360


The Legacy of the Man Who Changed Our View of Nature
The Legacy of the Man Who Changed Our View of Nature
A Drive to Save Saharan Oases As Climate Change Takes a Toll
A Drive to Save Saharan Oases As Climate Change Takes a Toll
At Standing Rock, A Battle Over Fossil Fuels and Land
At Standing Rock, A Battle Over Fossil Fuels and Land
African Wetlands Project: A Win For the Climate and the People?
African Wetlands Project: A Win For the Climate and the People?
The Rising Environmental Toll Of China’s Offshore Island Grab
The Rising Environmental Toll Of China’s Offshore Island Grab
High Stakes on the High Seas: A Call for International Reserves
High Stakes on the High Seas: A Call for International Reserves
Yale
Yale Environment 360 is
a publication of the
Yale School of Forestry
& Environmental Studies.

SEARCH e360



Donate to Yale Environment 360
Yale Environment 360 Newsletter


CONNECT


ABOUT

About e360
Contact
Submission Guidelines
Reprints

E360 en Español

Universia partnership
Yale Environment 360 articles are now available in Spanish and Portuguese on Universia, the online educational network.
Visit the site.


DEPARTMENTS

Opinion
Reports
Analysis
Interviews
Forums
e360 Digest
Podcasts
Video Reports

TOPICS

Biodiversity
Business & Innovation
Climate
Energy
Forests
Oceans
Policy & Politics
Pollution & Health
Science & Technology
Sustainability
Urbanization
Water

REGIONS

Antarctica and the Arctic
Africa
Asia
Australia
Central & South America
Europe
Middle East
North America

e360 VIDEO

“video
A look at how acidifying oceans could threaten the Dungeness crab, one of the most valuable fisheries on the U.S. West Coast.
Watch the video.

e360 MOBILE

Mobile
The latest
from Yale
Environment 360 is now available for mobile devices at e360.yale.edu/mobile.

e360 PHOTO ESSAY

“Alaska
An aerial view of why Europe’s per capita carbon emissions are less than 50 percent of those in the U.S.
View the photos.

e360 VIDEO

“Ashaninka
An indigenous tribe’s deadly fight to save its ancestral land in the Amazon rainforest from logging.
Learn more.

e360 VIDEO

Food waste
An e360 video series looks at the staggering amount of food wasted in the U.S. – a problem with major human and environmental costs.
Watch the video.

e360 VIDEO

Choco rainforest Cacao
Residents of the Chocó Rainforest in Ecuador are choosing to plant cacao over logging in an effort to slow deforestation.
Watch the video.

e360 VIDEO

“video
Tribal people and ranchers join together to stop a project that would haul coal across their Montana land.
Watch the video.

OF INTEREST

Centre for Science and Environment
Chinadialogue
Circle of Blue
Climate Progress
DotEarth
Ecological Internet
Environmental Health News
Environmental News Network
Grist
Guardian
Mongabay
Nature-Climate
New Scientist
Real Climate
Science Blogs
Scientific American
TreeHugger
YaleGlobal
Yale Climate Connections


Yale