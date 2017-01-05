e360 digest
05 Jan 2017:
Natural Disasters Caused $55
Billion in Damage in North America in 2016
John Bachman/Reuters
A Louisiana homeowner in front of his flooded home in August 2016.
North America was hit by 160 natural disasters in 2016, more than any other year since records began in 1980, according to an analysis
by the global reinsurance firm Munich Re. The disasters — which included floods, wildfires, droughts, heat waves, and coastal storms — caused an estimated $55 billion in damage. Only 54 percent of those losses were insured
, Munich Re said. Two of the world’s five most expensive natural catastrophes last year happened in North America — Hurricane Matthew in late September and major flooding in Louisiana in August. The U.S. alone experienced 19 major flood events in 2016
, its highest number ever. Munich Re classifies a natural disaster as any event that caused at least $3 million in damage. “A look at the weather-related catastrophes of 2016 shows the potential effects of unchecked climate change,” Peter Höppe, head of Munich Re’s Geo Risks Research Unit, said in a statement.
Yale Environment 360 is
a publication of the
Yale School of Forestry
& Environmental Studies
.
About e360
Contact
Submission Guidelines
Reprints
Yale Environment 360
articles are now available in Spanish and Portuguese on Universia
, the online educational network. Visit the site.
Opinion
Reports
Analysis
Interviews
Forums
e360 Digest
Podcasts
Video Reports
Biodiversity
Business & Innovation
Climate
Energy
Forests
Oceans
Policy & Politics
Pollution & Health
Science & Technology
Sustainability
Urbanization
Water
Antarctica and the Arctic
Africa
Asia
Australia
Central & South America
Europe
Middle East
North America
A look at how acidifying oceans could threaten the Dungeness crab, one of the most valuable fisheries on the U.S. West Coast. Watch the video.
The latest
from Yale
Environment 360
is now available for mobile devices at e360.yale.edu/mobile
.
An aerial view of why Europe’s per capita carbon emissions are less than 50 percent of those in the U.S. View the photos.
An indigenous tribe’s deadly fight to save its ancestral land in the Amazon rainforest from logging. Learn more.
An e360
video series looks at the staggering amount of food wasted in the U.S. – a problem with major human and environmental costs. Watch the video.
Residents of the Chocó Rainforest in Ecuador are choosing to plant cacao over logging in an effort to slow deforestation.
Watch the video.
Tribal people and ranchers join together to stop a project that would haul coal across their Montana land. Watch the video.