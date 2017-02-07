Nearly Half of Trump Voters Believe Climate Change is Happening, Support Climate Action

Nearly half of U.S. voters — 49 percent — who supported Donald Trump in the November election think that global warming is happening, according to new survey results from researchers at Yale University and George Mason University. In contrast, only 30 percent think climate change is not occurring.

Six in ten Trump voters support taxing or regulating greenhouse gas emissions, and nearly half (48 percent) support limiting CO2 emissions from coal-fired power plants, even if it increases the cost of electricity to consumers and companies. Nearly three-quarters (73 percent) say the U.S. should transition to using more solar and wind energy. One-third say the U.S. should use less fossil fuel in the future. More than half (52 percent) support eliminating federal subsidies for fossil fuel companies. Seventy-seven percent say the U.S. should install more renewable energy capacity on public land, and 72 percent support more drilling of fossil fuels on public land.

The polling comes from a survey of 1,226 Americans, 401 of whom voted for Trump, conducted shortly after the November 2016 election.