e360 digest


15 Dec 2016: New NASA Visualization Shows
How CO2 Moves Around in the Atmosphere

Scientists at NASA have created a striking new video animation that shows exactly how carbon dioxide moves through the atmosphere and across the globe — helping better explain how much CO2 stays in the atmosphere after being emitted, how long it stays there, and where it goes. That information, said NASA carbon cycle scientist Lesley Ott, will help improve researchers’ understanding of future climate change. The new 3-D visualization uses more than 100,000 measurements of CO2 taken daily from September 2014 to September 2015. It shows the rise and fall of CO2 throughout the seasons, the influence of geological structures like mountains, and the impact of highly productive ecosystems like the corn belt in the U.S. “There's still a long way to go, but this is a really important and necessary step in that chain of discoveries about carbon dioxide,” said Ott.




More e360


The Legacy of the Man Who Changed Our View of Nature
The Legacy of the Man Who Changed Our View of Nature
A Drive to Save Saharan Oases As Climate Change Takes a Toll
A Drive to Save Saharan Oases As Climate Change Takes a Toll
At Standing Rock, A Battle Over Fossil Fuels and Land
At Standing Rock, A Battle Over Fossil Fuels and Land
After Paris, A Move to Rein In Emissions by Ships and Planes
After Paris, A Move to Rein In Emissions by Ships and Planes
El Niño and Climate Change: Wild Weather May Get Wilder
El Niño and Climate Change: Wild Weather May Get Wilder
How Science Can Help to Halt The Western Bark Beetle Plague
How Science Can Help to Halt The Western Bark Beetle Plague
Yale
Yale Environment 360 is
a publication of the
Yale School of Forestry
& Environmental Studies.

SEARCH e360



Donate to Yale Environment 360
Yale Environment 360 Newsletter


CONNECT


ABOUT

About e360
Contact
Submission Guidelines
Reprints

E360 en Español

Universia partnership
Yale Environment 360 articles are now available in Spanish and Portuguese on Universia, the online educational network.
Visit the site.


DEPARTMENTS

Opinion
Reports
Analysis
Interviews
Forums
e360 Digest
Podcasts
Video Reports

TOPICS

Biodiversity
Business & Innovation
Climate
Energy
Forests
Oceans
Policy & Politics
Pollution & Health
Science & Technology
Sustainability
Urbanization
Water

REGIONS

Antarctica and the Arctic
Africa
Asia
Australia
Central & South America
Europe
Middle East
North America

e360 VIDEO

“video
A look at how acidifying oceans could threaten the Dungeness crab, one of the most valuable fisheries on the U.S. West Coast.
Watch the video.

e360 MOBILE

Mobile
The latest
from Yale
Environment 360 is now available for mobile devices at e360.yale.edu/mobile.

e360 PHOTO ESSAY

“Alaska
An aerial view of why Europe’s per capita carbon emissions are less than 50 percent of those in the U.S.
View the photos.

e360 VIDEO

“Ashaninka
An indigenous tribe’s deadly fight to save its ancestral land in the Amazon rainforest from logging.
Learn more.

e360 VIDEO

Food waste
An e360 video series looks at the staggering amount of food wasted in the U.S. – a problem with major human and environmental costs.
Watch the video.

e360 VIDEO

Choco rainforest Cacao
Residents of the Chocó Rainforest in Ecuador are choosing to plant cacao over logging in an effort to slow deforestation.
Watch the video.

e360 VIDEO

“video
Tribal people and ranchers join together to stop a project that would haul coal across their Montana land.
Watch the video.

OF INTEREST

Centre for Science and Environment
Chinadialogue
Circle of Blue
Climate Progress
DotEarth
Ecological Internet
Environmental Health News
Environmental News Network
Grist
Guardian
Mongabay
Nature-Climate
New Scientist
Real Climate
Science Blogs
Scientific American
TreeHugger
YaleGlobal
Yale Climate Connections


Yale