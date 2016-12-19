e360 digest
19 Dec 2016:
U.S. Interior Department Updates
Coal Regulations to Protect Waterways
Matt Wasson/Appalachian Voices
Coal waste downstream of a mine in Kentucky.
The Obama administration finalized a rule on Monday that strengthens protections for rivers, streams, and forests
near coal mining facilities — the first update to the Interior Department regulations in 33 years. The tougher guidelines require companies to avoid mining practices that could pollute streams and drinking water sources, as well as restore waterways and landscapes to their original state once mining is complete, according to Reuters
. The Interior Department said the updated Stream Protection Rule would safeguard 6,000 miles of waterway and 52,000 acres of forest over the next two decades. It is likely to be one of the Obama administration’s last major environmental actions before leaving office, and one of President-elect Donald Trump’s earliest targets after inauguration. Trump has pledged to rebuild the U.S. coal industry
, saying on the campaign trail that he would repeal
any update to the stream protection rule if elected.
Yale Environment 360 is
a publication of the
Yale School of Forestry
& Environmental Studies
.
About e360
Contact
Submission Guidelines
Reprints
Yale Environment 360
articles are now available in Spanish and Portuguese on Universia
, the online educational network. Visit the site.
Opinion
Reports
Analysis
Interviews
Forums
e360 Digest
Podcasts
Video Reports
Biodiversity
Business & Innovation
Climate
Energy
Forests
Oceans
Policy & Politics
Pollution & Health
Science & Technology
Sustainability
Urbanization
Water
Antarctica and the Arctic
Africa
Asia
Australia
Central & South America
Europe
Middle East
North America
A look at how acidifying oceans could threaten the Dungeness crab, one of the most valuable fisheries on the U.S. West Coast. Watch the video.
The latest
from Yale
Environment 360
is now available for mobile devices at e360.yale.edu/mobile
.
An aerial view of why Europe’s per capita carbon emissions are less than 50 percent of those in the U.S. View the photos.
An indigenous tribe’s deadly fight to save its ancestral land in the Amazon rainforest from logging. Learn more.
An e360
video series looks at the staggering amount of food wasted in the U.S. – a problem with major human and environmental costs. Watch the video.
Residents of the Chocó Rainforest in Ecuador are choosing to plant cacao over logging in an effort to slow deforestation.
Watch the video.
Tribal people and ranchers join together to stop a project that would haul coal across their Montana land. Watch the video.