e360 digest

04 Jan 2017: Scientists Confirm Once Again

That Global Warming Hiatus Never Happened

Zeke Hausfather/UC Berkeley

Scientists have confirmed that global ocean temperatures have continued to rise over the past few decades — once again debunking the notion of a “hiatus” in global land and sea surface warming in the first 15 years of the 21st century. The new research , published this week in the journal Science Advances, was conducted by scientists at the University of California, Berkeley and the non-profit research institute Berkeley Earth. The study supports an earlier finding by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that buoy-based sensors report slightly cooler ocean temperatures than historical ship-based systems — which made it appear as though temperature increases had slowed as the bulk of data collection shifted from ships to the new technology. Using measurements from floating buoys, ocean-based observation stations, and satellites over the past two decades, the new study confirmed that global sea surface temperatures have risen 0.12 degrees C per decade over the last 19 years, nearly double the previous estimate of 0.07 degrees C per decade."Our results mean that essentially NOAA got it right, that they were not cooking the books," said Zeke Hausfather , a graduate student at UC Berkeley who led the research. "Based on our analysis, a good portion of the apparent slowdown in warming was due to biases in the ship records."