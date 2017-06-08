Small Increase in Mean Temperatures Linked to Big Jump in Deadly Heat Waves

A temperature increase of just 0.5 degrees C — 0.9 F — is enough to have more than doubled the probability of deadly heatwaves in India over the last 50 years, according to research published in the journal Science Advances. That raises worrying implications for many other countries that could experience mean temperature rises of up to 9 F by century’s end, the study’s authors say.

“In addition to India, populations in other developing countries in low- to mid-latitude regions are especially hard hit by these extreme heat events,” notes lead author Omid Mazdiyasni of the University of California at Irvine. Added Amir AghaKouchak, a UC Irvine climatologist and a co-author of the report, ”The general public may think that a 1 or 2 degree (C) temperature rise is not that significant, but our results show that even small changes can result in more heat waves and more death.”