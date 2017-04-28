States Miss Children with Elevated Blood Lead Levels One-Third of Time

The greatest number of children with elevated blood lead levels are in northeastern and midwestern states, but southern and western states fail to detect a far higher percentage of cases. PEDIATRICS

High levels of lead in the bloodstream of U.S. children may go undetected by health officials in as many as one-third of cases, finds a new study. The state-by-state comparison found that detection levels varied, but researchers said the majority of states appear to successfully identify fewer than half of their children with elevated blood lead levels. And the problem is even worse in some southern and western states, with three times as many kids missed as diagnosed.

The study, published April 27 in Pediatrics, examined a dozen years worth of data from 39 states and found only half of the approximately 1.2 million cases of elevated blood lead levels thought to have occurred from 1999 to 2010 were actually reported to the Centers for Disease Control. For instance, the West, while it had the smallest number of cases, was also the region with the greatest proportion of missed cases at 89%.

The study’s lead author, Eric Roberts, told Grist that black children are 2.7 times more likely to be exposed than their white peers, and children living below the poverty line have double the risk of exposure. He added that regulations often direct doctors to test only “at-risk” children, a system that falls short. “It’s a failed policy in many places,” Roberts says.