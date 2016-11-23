e360 digest
23 Nov 2016:
Trump Will Scrap NASA
Climate Research, Senior Adviser Says
NASA’s world-renowned research into climate change will be eliminated
under a Donald J. Trump administration, with some of the space agency’s climate work being transferred to other parts of the U.S. government, according to Robert Walker, Trump’s senior adviser on NASA. Walker said NASA’s chief function will be space exploration and that there will be no need for it to conduct what he has called “politically correct environmental monitoring.” He added, “Mr. Trump’s decisions will be based upon solid science, not politicized science.” NASA, a global leader in monitoring climate change using satellites and other technologies, has a $2 billion earth sciences budget. Walker, a former Congressman, falsely claimed that only half of the world’s climate scientists believe that human activity is driving climate change. Trump said on Tuesday that he has an “open mind” about climate change
and is re-evaluating his pledge to withdraw U.S. support for the Paris climate accords.
