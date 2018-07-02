Dutch Legislation Proposes Cutting Netherlands’ Emissions 95 Percent by 2050

Dutch politicians have proposed a new climate law that would require the Netherlands to slash greenhouse gas emissions 95 percent by 2050 and have a carbon-neutral electricity system, according to reporting by Climate Home. The legislation has the support of seven of the nation’s political parties, representing 113 of 150 seats in the Dutch parliament.

If passed, the new law would set an intermediate goal of cutting emissions 49 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. It would also require the Dutch government to provide annual updates on emissions reductions and require updated national climate plans every five years. Lawmakers are likely to vote on the legislation next year.

“The Dutch climate law is groundbreaking for the Netherlands,” Jesse Klaver, leader of the Green Party, told Climate Home. “Today seven parties, with a wide range of political ideologies, agreed on a Dutch climate law, currently the most ambitious climate law in the world.”

Sweden and Norway have set goals of being entirely carbon-neutral by 2045 and 2050, respectively, though this will be partly achieved by buying international carbon credits. Other nations with legally mandated 2050 emissions goals include the United Kingdom and Finland, which both aim for 80 percent reductions, France with a 75 percent goal, and Mexico with 50 percent.