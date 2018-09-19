New Jersey Wants to Build 1,100 Megawatts of Offshore Wind Capacity

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities is seeking proposals from developers to build 1,100 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind capacity, the largest single-state solicitation of its kind in the United States to date, according to Greentech Media. The order is the first step in New Jersey’s new goal to generate 100 percent of its electricity from renewable energy by 2050.

Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, has also asked the state’s utilities board to open two more offshore wind solicitations for 1,200 MW of capacity in 2020 and 2022. The state is working toward a goal of building 3,500 MW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 — enough to power approximately 2.5 million homes.

“In the span of just nine months, New Jersey has vaulted to the front of the pack in establishing this cutting-edge industry,” Governor Murphy said in a statement. “We campaigned on rebuilding New Jersey’s reputation as a clean energy leader and that involves setting an aggressive timetable on offshore wind.”

Proposals for the first 1,100 MW of capacity must be submitted by the end of December, with the aim of getting projects approved by mid-2019. This will ensure developers can tap into federal tax credits for renewable energy that expire at the end of next year.

For more on the U.S.’s growing offshore wind industry, click here.