U.S. Scientists Begin Tracking Local Sea Level Rise in Annual Report Cards

Scientists have launched a new initiative to create annual “report cards” on sea level rise at 32 localities along the U.S. coast, from Maine to Alaska. The reports, which will be updated each January, will use tide-gauge data to track yearly rise at each site, provide revised region-specific projections through 2050, and explain the processes affecting local sea-level change.

To date, most sea level rise reports have focused on long-term or global changes. But such data isn’t useful to local policymakers, businesses, or coastal residents making immediate decisions on things like where to build roads or homes, or where to improve resiliency.

Previous studies also haven’t accounted for local variations in the rates of sea level rise. For example, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration climate projections, which aren’t region-specific, indicate that sea levels in Norfolk, Virginia will be an estimated 11.42 inches higher by 2050. But seas have been rising faster near Norfolk than elsewhere along the U.S. East Coast due to land subsidence and changes to the Gulf Stream. Using region-specific data, climate models show that seas at Norfolk could be as much as 19.3 inches higher by 2050 — a difference of 8 inches from the NOAA projections.

The project, led by researchers at William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences, published its first set of local sea level rise report cards this week. It includes data from communities along the U.S. East, Gulf, and West coasts, including Sitka, Alaska; San Diego; Grand Isle, Louisiana; Key West; Baltimore; and Boston.

See below for examples of the initiative’s sea level rise report cards: