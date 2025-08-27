The Best Wildlife Photography of the Year

Cheetahs catch a Günther’s dik-dik in Samburu National Reserve in Kenya. Marina Cano

Every year the Natural History Museum in London honors the best wildlife photographers from around the world, highlighting 100 extraordinary photos of nature. This year, the finalists were selected from more than 60,000 entries and feature dynamic portraits of wildlife alongside haunting images of humanity’s impact on the natural world.

The photos are judged according to their creativity, originality, and technical expertise, with the overall winners announced at a ceremony in London in October. A selection of the finalists follows.

A potter wasp captures a caterpillar to feed its young in Goalpara, India. Bidyut Kalita

A brown-throated three-toed sloth clings to a fence post in El Tanque, Costa Rica. Emmanuel Tardy

Emperor penguin chicks walk along the edge of the Ekström Ice Shelf in Antarctica. Bertie Gregory

Clouds reflect off salt ponds in San Francisco Bay. Roads, power lines, and mining equipment cut across the ponds. Jassen Todorov

Arctic wolves on Ellesmere Island in Canada. Amit Eshel

An Asian elephant wades through a landfill in Ampara, Sri Lanka. Lakshitha Karunarathna

A lion faces down a cobra in Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. Gabriella Comi

