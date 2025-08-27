The Best Wildlife Photography of the Year

Every year the Natural History Museum in London honors the best wildlife photographers from around the world, highlighting 100 extraordinary photos of nature. This year, the finalists were selected from more than 60,000 entries and feature dynamic portraits of wildlife alongside haunting images of humanity’s impact on the natural world.

The photos are judged according to their creativity, originality, and technical expertise, with the overall winners announced at a ceremony in London in October. A selection of the finalists follows.