e360 digest


18 Jan 2017: For Third Year in a Row, Earth
Experiences Record-Breaking Temperatures

Scientists have confirmed that 2016 was the hottest year since record keeping began in 1880, marking the third consecutive year of record warmth across the globe. The average global surface temperature (over both land and ocean) in 2016 was 58.69 degrees F — 1.69 degrees above the 20th-century average and 0.07 degrees above last year’s record. “That doesn't sound like a lot, but when you take that and you average it all the way around the planet, that's a big number," said Deke Arndt, the head of global climate monitoring at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Last year’s record status was confirmed in three separate analyses by scientists at NOAA, NASA, and the U.K. Met Office. According to NOAA, the annual global temperature record has been broken five times since the start of the 21st century.

Last year’s record warmth was intensified by an El Niño in the Pacific Ocean in the early months of 2016, scientists said, but that the weather pattern alone isn’t solely responsible. The buildup of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere has been steadily raising global temperatures for more than half a century now. “A single warm year is something of a curiosity,” Arndt told reporters Wednesday. “It’s really the trend, and the fact that we’re punching at the ceiling every year now, that is the real indicator that we’re undergoing big changes.”

NOAA





Watch: A video demonstrating the changes in global surface temperatures over the past 137 years.






More e360


How Far Can Technology Go To Stave Off Climate Change?
How Far Can Technology Go To Stave Off Climate Change?
Republican Who Led EPA Urges Confronting Trump on Climate
Republican Who Led EPA Urges Confronting Trump on Climate
The Legacy of the Man Who Changed Our View of Nature
The Legacy of the Man Who Changed Our View of Nature
A Drive to Save Saharan Oases As Climate Change Takes a Toll
A Drive to Save Saharan Oases As Climate Change Takes a Toll
An Unusually Warm Arctic Year: Sign of Future Climate Turmoil?
An Unusually Warm Arctic Year: Sign of Future Climate Turmoil?
How Warming Is ThreateningThe Genetic Diversity of Species
How Warming Is ThreateningThe Genetic Diversity of Species
Yale
Yale Environment 360 is
a publication of the
Yale School of Forestry
& Environmental Studies.

SEARCH e360



Donate to Yale Environment 360
Yale Environment 360 Newsletter


CONNECT


ABOUT

About e360
Contact
Submission Guidelines
Reprints

E360 en Español

Universia partnership
Yale Environment 360 articles are now available in Spanish and Portuguese on Universia, the online educational network.
Visit the site.


DEPARTMENTS

Opinion
Reports
Analysis
Interviews
Forums
e360 Digest
Podcasts
Video Reports

TOPICS

Biodiversity
Business & Innovation
Climate
Energy
Forests
Oceans
Policy & Politics
Pollution & Health
Science & Technology
Sustainability
Urbanization
Water

REGIONS

Antarctica and the Arctic
Africa
Asia
Australia
Central & South America
Europe
Middle East
North America

e360 VIDEO

“video
A look at how acidifying oceans could threaten the Dungeness crab, one of the most valuable fisheries on the U.S. West Coast.
Watch the video.

e360 MOBILE

Mobile
The latest
from Yale
Environment 360 is now available for mobile devices at e360.yale.edu/mobile.

e360 PHOTO ESSAY

“Alaska
An aerial view of why Europe’s per capita carbon emissions are less than 50 percent of those in the U.S.
View the photos.

e360 VIDEO

“Ashaninka
An indigenous tribe’s deadly fight to save its ancestral land in the Amazon rainforest from logging.
Learn more.

e360 VIDEO

Food waste
An e360 video series looks at the staggering amount of food wasted in the U.S. – a problem with major human and environmental costs.
Watch the video.

e360 VIDEO

Choco rainforest Cacao
Residents of the Chocó Rainforest in Ecuador are choosing to plant cacao over logging in an effort to slow deforestation.
Watch the video.

e360 VIDEO

“video
Tribal people and ranchers join together to stop a project that would haul coal across their Montana land.
Watch the video.

OF INTEREST

Centre for Science and Environment
Chinadialogue
Circle of Blue
Climate Progress
DotEarth
Ecological Internet
Environmental Health News
Environmental News Network
Grist
Guardian
Mongabay
Nature-Climate
New Scientist
Real Climate
Science Blogs
Scientific American
TreeHugger
YaleGlobal
Yale Climate Connections


Yale