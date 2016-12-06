e360 digest
06 Dec 2016:
Google to Power Itself Using
100 Percent Renewable Energy in 2017
Google announced that it has purchased enough solar and wind capacity, 2.6 gigawatts, to run entirely on renewable energy
next year. The company, whose data centers and offices consume as much electricity as the city of San Francisco, will get most of its wind
energy from the U.S. Midwest, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden, and its solar from contracts in North Carolina and Chile. Google bought its first wind power in 2010 and is now the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy. “The science tells us that tackling climate change is an urgent global priority,” said Urs Hölzle, Google’s senior vice president of technical infrastructure. “We believe the private sector, in partnership with policy leaders, must take bold steps and that we can do so in a way that leads to growth and opportunity.”
Google
Google's Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) for solar and wind installations across the globe.
