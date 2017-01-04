

A recent outbreak of a deadly fish parasite on the Yellowstone River may have seemed unremarkable. But a new wave of research shows the episode was likely linked to the cumulative impact of human activities that essentially weakened the Yellowstone’s "immune system."



BY JIM ROBBINS



The Yellowstone River has its headwaters in the mountain streams and snowy peaks of the famous U.S. national park with the same name, and makes an unfettered downhill run all the way to the Missouri River, nearly 700 miles away. It is the longest undammed river in the Lower 48 states.







Jim Robbins is a veteran journalist based in Helena, Montana and frequent contributor to Yale Environment 360. He has also written for the New York Times, Conde Nast Traveler, and numerous other publications. His latest book is The Man Who Planted Trees: Lost Groves, Champion Trees, and an Urgent Plan to Save the Planet





is a veteran journalist based in Helena, Montana and frequent contributor to Yale Environment 360. He has also written for the New York Times, Conde Nast Traveler, and numerous other publications. His latest book is The Man Who Planted Trees: Lost Groves, Champion Trees, and an Urgent Plan to Save the Planet