Loss of Antarctic Sea Ice Giving Rise to More Frequent Storms

Researchers analyzed satellite imagery and weather data from the region from the Antarctic winter of 2023, when sea ice cover hit a record low. That winter, some regions saw 80 percent less ice than would be typical.

The decline of sea ice around Antarctica is fueling more frequent storms in the Southern Ocean, a new study finds.

Scientists found that in parts of the ocean that saw a drop in sea ice, storms were growing more frequent. The study, published in Nature, indicates that as sea ice disappears, the ocean is releasing more heat into the air, which is in turn fueling storms. Some areas saw as many as seven extra days with storms per month, the research showed.

“It is too early to state whether 2023 and its record-breaking sea-ice decline marks the onset of a fundamental shift in the amount of Antarctic sea ice,” said lead author Simon Josey, of Britain’s National Oceanography Centre. But, he said, this year is “looking like it is continuing the sharp change seen in 2023.”

Authors say more research is needed to understand the full impact of declining ice. Said Josey, “It’s critical to understand how the increased heat loss and more frequent storms are linked to broader shifts in weather patterns.”

