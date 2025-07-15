Drop in Air Pollution Drove a Surge in Warming, Study Finds

A new study finds a drop in air pollution likely drove a recent surge in warming.

Warming has accelerated over the last two decades, and in particular, over the last two years. Scientists say that shifting cloud cover, changes in solar activity, and even a volcanic eruption may be factors. But according to a new study, the biggest driver is the cleanup of air pollution in East Asia, primarily in China.

Over the last 15 years, Chinese officials have cracked down on sulfur dioxide seeping from power plants and factories. The pollutant can cause wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath, but it also reacts with other airborne compounds to form sulfates, tiny particles that block sunlight, with a cooling effect.

The recent drop in industrial pollution led to a surge in warming, according to the modeling study, published in Nature Communications Earth and Environment.