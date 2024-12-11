Major Banks Linked to Loss of Paraguayan Forest the Size of New York City

Ten major banks are funding Paraguayan beef producers implicated in the destruction of forest spanning an area the size of New York City, a new report finds.

The analysis, from watchdog group Global Witness, tallies lending to meatpacking giants Minerva Foods and Frigorífico Concepción between 2021 and 2023. During that time, the firms bought cattle raised on farms linked to the loss of 300 square miles of forest in the Gran Chaco region of Paraguay.

Ten international banks supplied $1.7 billion in financing to the meatpacking firms. Four banks — including HSBC and BBVA — did so despite pledges to stop funding the destruction of forest. The other six — including J.P. Morgan and Bank of America — have made no such commitment.