Some Birds Are Laying Eggs Much Earlier in Response to Climate Change

In the Chicago area, Brown-headed cowbirds like this one are laying their eggs 41 days earlier, on average, than they did a century ago, a new study finds. Dick Daniels via Wikipedia

A third of bird species in Chicago are laying their eggs a month earlier than they did 100 years ago, according to a new study that compares recent observations with data from century-old eggs. Scientists believe that rising temperatures are to blame for the shift in egg-laying.

“The majority of the birds we looked at eat insects, and insects’ seasonal behavior is also affected by climate,” said John Bates, curator of birds at the Field Museum in Chicago and lead author of study. “The birds have to move their egg-laying dates to adapt.”



For the study, scientists compared nesting data collected from 1990 to 2015 with data gleaned from the Field Museum egg collection, which spans 1880 to 1920 and includes thousands of eggs accompanied by notes on what species they belong to and when they were gathered.