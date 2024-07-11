China Building Twice as Much Wind and Solar as Rest of World Combined

China is erecting twice as much wind and solar capacity as every other country put together, according to a new analysis of large renewable energy projects. Increasingly, wind and solar are edging coal off the power grid.

China is building 180 gigawatts of large solar projects and 159 gigawatts of large wind projects, which together amount to nearly two-thirds of the capacity coming online worldwide, according to an analysis from Global Energy Monitor. Analysts say that, compared to other countries, China has been far more successful in ushering projects from the planning phase to the construction phase.

Wind and solar already amount to more than a third of Chinese power capacity, and they are expected to surpass coal capacity this year. In May, China saw its coal output hit a record low as renewable generation surged, according to a new analysis from CarbonBrief.

“With clean energy expanding by more than the rise in electricity demand, fossil fuel output was forced into retreat, seeing the largest monthly drop since the Covid-19 pandemic,” the analysis found. It reaffirmed the view that China likely hit peak emissions last year.

Since 2015, China has seen the amount of coal capacity in the pipeline shrink from 738 gigawatts to 408 gigawatts, according to a new analysis from the World Resources Institute. If the wind and solar buildout continues apace, then renewables will further drive down emissions and dim the outlook for coal.

