Cold Water Fish Can Adapt to Climate Change by Breeding With Warm Water Relatives

Temperatures are rising faster than many species can evolve to cope with them, posing a long-term threat to their survival. But new research suggests an evolutionary shortcut to adaptation: breed with closely related species that can better stand the heat.

For a new study, scientists gathered samples of tropical rainbowfish from rivers in northeastern Australia, finding that upland rainbowfish, which prefer cooler waters, had crossbred with lowland rainbowfish, which prefer warmer waters. Modeling suggests the resulting hybrid would be better adapted than its upland relatives to a changing climate.