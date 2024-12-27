Return of Trees to Eastern U.S. Is Fueling a Surge in Wildfires

Trees and shrubs have proliferated in unmanaged forests in the eastern U.S. This growth, which marks a return of trees to the region after centuries of deforestation, is fueling a new surge in wildfires, a study finds.

Over the last four decades, the eastern U.S. has seen a marked uptick in tree cover, and in some places the number of large wildfires has grown tenfold. For a new analysis, researchers compared the growth of trees and shrubs with the spread of wildfires, finding that for every 1 percent increase in woody cover, the odds of a wildfire in the next year rose by 3.9 percent. The link between woody growth and wildfires was strongest in Texas and Appalachia.