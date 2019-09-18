Entries Invited for the First Annual E360 Young Writers Awards

Yale Environment 360 and the Oak Spring Garden Foundation are accepting entries for our first Young Writers Awards. The awards will honor the best nonfiction environmental writing by authors under the age of 35.

Articles should focus on topics related to the natural world, with an emphasis on subjects related to land conservation, forests and plants, or natural places. The writing can be either an essay or a reported piece, but should have a personal voice and point of view. Entries can be of any length up to a maximum of 2,500 words. Articles that have appeared in another publication are not eligible.

The first-place winner will receive $2,000, and the second and third place winners $500 each. Winning entries will be edited by Yale Environment 360 editors and posted on the E360 site. The awards judges will be E360 Editor Roger Cohn, Oak Spring Garden President Peter Crane, and E360 Managing Editor Katherine Bagley.

The deadline for entries is November 15, 2019, with winners being notified by December 15.

Submissions must have a cover page that includes the writer’s name, birth date, a brief bio of no more than one paragraph, and contact information (email, phone number, and address).