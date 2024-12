Meltwater flows from the Bråsvellbreen glacier in Svalbard, Norway, in July. This year was the second warmest on record in the Arctic. Roie Galitz / Greenpeace

From floods in Brazil to Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, extreme weather exacted a devastating toll in 2024.

This year will likely conclude as the hottest ever, with warming reaching new extremes worldwide. These photos from Greenpeace show the profound impact of severe weather, which scientists are increasingly connecting to climate change.