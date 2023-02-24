How a Finnish Lake’s Peculiar Shape Has Been a Boon to Endangered Seals

The Saimaa ringed seal of southern Finland is among the most endangered seals on Earth. But despite its small numbers, this population boasts a surprising degree of genetic diversity, thanks to the labyrinthine shape of its home along Lake Saimaa, a new study finds.

Southern Finland was once trapped beneath a massive ice sheet, which melted around 10,000 years ago. As the ice retreated, the land beneath rebounded. The ringed seals in that region, which had once lived among ice and sea, soon found themselves landlocked, confined to the newly formed Lake Saimaa and its surroundings. These seals, the Saimaa ringed seals, are today one of the world’s only freshwater seals.

Once numbering in the thousands, the population of Saimaa ringed seals dropped to less than 200 in the 1980s. Through conservation efforts, the seals have bounced back slightly, totaling around 400 today.