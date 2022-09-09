Forests in the Amazon, Southern Boreal Regions, and U.S. West Most Threatened by Climate Change

As climate change increasingly threaten’s the world’s forests, scientists at the University of Utah have developed a new tool that identifies those woodlands that are most imperiled and whose loss would deal the greatest blow to the climate and biodiversity.



To forecast the impact of rising temperatures, researchers analyzed existing studies on climate-related forest loss, focusing on three factors. First, scientists determined where warmer temperatures are most likely to hinder the growth of trees, impeding their ability to store carbon. Second, they gauged how likely forests are to succumb to acute disturbances, such as droughts, fires, or insect infestations. Finally, they identified where woodland plants and animals are most threatened by climate change, finding the most significant dangers lie at the boundaries between ecosystems — between pine forests and broadleaf forests, for instance.

A synthesis of these factors showed that woods in the U.S. West, dry forests in the Amazon and Africa, and southern boreal forests are at greatest risk of significant losses from climate change. The results were published in the journal Science. Researchers also built an online tool that allows users to comb through the findings.