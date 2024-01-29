As a Swiss Glacier Melts, a Trove of Invaluable Climate Data Is Being Lost

By analyzing ice collected from glaciers, scientists can study the past composition of the atmosphere and better understand how humans have altered the climate. But the rapid melting of ice may be compromising this critical data, according to a study of the Corbassière glacier in Switzerland.

The Corbassière glacier on the Grand Combin massif is a living inventory of air pollution. Bits of pollution clinging to falling snow gather on the surface of the glacier, with each new layer of ice recording the most recent level of pollution. In summer, when the air is warmer, more pollution rises from the valley below and settles on the ice.

Severe heat is now compromising this record. While an ice sample taken in 2018 showed the seasonal rise and fall of air pollution dating back to 2011, a sample taken in 2020 was thoroughly muddled. Scientists could see the seasonal fluctuation in 2019, 2018, and 2017, but going back further into the past, the fluctuation disappeared.