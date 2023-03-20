Total Weight of Wild Land Mammals Less Than One-Tenth Weight of All Humans

The combined weight of every human is more than 10 times that of every wild land mammal put together, a new study finds.

“When you look at wildlife documentaries on television — for instance of wildebeest migrating — it is easy to conclude that wild mammals are doing quite well,” Ron Milo, a biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science and coauthor of the study, told The Observer. “But that intuition is wrong. These creatures are not doing well at all.”

Every elephant, bear, bison, gazelle, and other land mammal put together weigh around 22 million metric tons, the study shows, while wild marine mammals, such as dolphins and whales, weigh some 40 million tons in total.