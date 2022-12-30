Stunning Satellite Images of Our Changing Planet in 2022

Pakistan's Indus River Valley before (left) and after (right) monsoon rains caused devastating floods in August 2022, damaging more than 2,000 miles of roads and 2 million acres of crops, and killing more than 700,000 livestock. Scientists say that climate change made the rainfall up to 50 percent more intense. NASA

Humans are reshaping the Earth in unprecedented ways, both by turning vast tracts of wilderness into farms and cities and by altering the global climate, fueling more intense fires, floods, heat, and drought. Scientists at NASA have captured the astounding breadth of humanity’s impact in stunning satellite images. The photos below, all published in the past year by NASA’s Earth Observatory, reveal the profound changes now underway. Click photos to enlarge.