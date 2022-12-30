Humans are reshaping the Earth in unprecedented ways, both by turning vast tracts of wilderness into farms and cities and by altering the global climate, fueling more intense fires, floods, heat, and drought. Scientists at NASA have captured the astounding breadth of humanity’s impact in stunning satellite images. The photos below, all published in the past year by NASA’s Earth Observatory, reveal the profound changes now underway. Click photos to enlarge.
Stunning Satellite Images of Our Changing Planet in 2022
