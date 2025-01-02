The Growing Human Footprint on Earth, as Seen from Space

A satellite image of haze from cities in the Indus River Valley colliding with the Sulaiman Mountains in Pakistan. NASA

Last year saw warming reach startling new highs, with record heat fueling extreme weather around the world. As farms and cities grow, pollution is spreading and overheating the planet. The evidence of our impact is so profound that it can be seen from space.

These satellite images shared by NASA’s Earth Observatory over the last year show the staggering human footprint.

Farms

Farms and pastures account for almost half of the world’s habitable land, meaning those parts not covered by ice or desert. And recent years have seen a boom in greenhouses, which now cover 3.2 million acres, an area the size of Connecticut. The images below show the profusion of greenhouses in China.