Oil From Deepwater Horizon Spill Could Take At Least 30 Years to Decompose, Study Finds

More than nine years after the Deepwater Horizon spill, oil can still be found buried deep in the sand along hundreds of miles of the Gulf Coast. Now, scientists have discovered that these clumps of oil and sand could take at least 30 years to decompose, according to recent research published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The research, led by ecologists at Florida State University, conducted a three-year study of oil buried in the white sands of Pensacola Beach in northwest Florida. Previous studies had found that small droplets of oil decay within a year of washing ashore, broken down by sand-dwelling microbes. But larger, golf ball-sized clumps of oil — the most common size found along Gulf Coast beaches — take roughly three decades to decompose entirely, the new study found. Larger clumps would take even longer, the scientists said.