Nine Tons of Illicit Pangolin Scales Recovered in Nigeria

On a single day in August, Nigerian officials recovered more than 9 tons of illicit pangolin scales. The stockpile would be worth an estimated $1.7 million in East Asia, where pangolin scales are sold for their use in traditional medicine.

On August 8, customs officials raided a warehouse in Kaduna, Nigeria, which held 2.3 tons of scales, acting on intelligence provided by the Wildlife Justice Commission, a nonprofit working to disrupt wildlife trafficking. That same day, officials also recovered 7.2 tons of scales from a warehouse in Ogun, Nigeria, also with the help of the WJC.