Coal and Gas Supplied Just 21 Percent of Europe’s Power Last Month

Together, coal and gas generated only 21 percent of electricity in the EU last month, a new low that reflects the rapid adoption of renewable power.

The buildout of wind and solar in Europe is continuing apace, while hydropower is recovering from an extended drought. Together, these sources produced 49 percent of electricity in the bloc in April, according to data from the think tank Ember. “The records set in April are the latest evidence of a long-term trend of increasing clean generation and falling emissions in the EU,” analysts wrote.