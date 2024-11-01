Satellite Imagery Shows Breadth of Flooding in Spain

Flooded areas around Valencia have been shaded in blue in this satellite image from October 31. Copernicus

Record rainfall flooded parts of Spain this week, killing more than 150 people in the nation’s deadliest natural disaster in decades. New satellite imagery from NASA and the European Space Agency shows the extent of flooding around the coastal region of Valencia.

Valencia saw a year’s worth of rainfall in just eight hours, with floods destroying buildings, disrupting trains, and leaving more than a 100,000 homes without power. Some areas saw more than 12 inches, including the town of Chiva, which recorded a staggering 20 inches of rainfall.