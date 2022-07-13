Heeding Calls from Environmentalists, South Sudan President Suspends Dredging of Sudd Wetland

Responding to opposition from activists and his own government, South Sudanese President Sava Kiir Mayardiit has said he is suspending dredging in the Sudd wetland until the environment ministry undertakes needed impact assessments.

In May, Egypt delivered equipment to dredge 20 miles of waterways in the north of the Sudd, sparking backlash from environmentalists, who said the project would destroy the wetland and damage water supplies.

While the stated aim of the project is to relieve flooding in the region, the dredging would also increase the volume of water flowing down the Nile River to Egypt, Yale Environment 360 recently reported. South Sudan’s environment ministry has opposed the dredging and a related plan to complete the 240-mile Jonglei Canal, which would divert water away from the Sudd and send it to Egypt.