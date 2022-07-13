Heeding Calls from Environmentalists, South Sudan President Suspends Dredging of Sudd Wetland

Responding to opposition from activists and his own government, South Sudanese President Sava Kiir Mayardiit has said he is suspending dredging in the Sudd wetland until the environment ministry undertakes needed impact assessments.
In May, Egypt delivered equipment to dredge 20 miles of waterways in the north of the Sudd, sparking backlash from environmentalists, who said the project would destroy the wetland and damage water supplies.
While the stated aim of the project is to relieve flooding in the region, the dredging would also increase the volume of water flowing down the Nile River to Egypt, Yale Environment 360 recently reported. South Sudan’s environment ministry has opposed the dredging and a related plan to complete the 240-mile Jonglei Canal, which would divert water away from the Sudd and send it to Egypt.
The ministry said in statement that any dredging is illegal until environmental and social assessments are completed. The East African Court of Justice, which holds jurisdiction over South Sudan, issued a restraining order preventing any dredging — at least for now. South Sudan remains under pressure from Egypt to complete the project.
In a July 9 address, President Kiir acknowledged the debate over the plan, and pledged to complete impact assessments before undertaking dredging or resuming work on the canal, The East African reported.
“In this debate, the contending sides have put forward legitimate arguments both for and against dredging. For example, those who support dredging see it as a permanent solution to floods in the low areas,” he said. “On the other side of the debate, dredging without proper studies is viewed as a path to an ecological disaster that will change South Sudan’s biodiversity forever.”
Kiir concluded that “outcry from both sides came because we have not conducted informed public consultation that addresses the concerns.” He ordered the Environmental and Forestry ministry to engage experts for the needed assessments.