Swiss Startup to Install Solar Panels on Railway

A Swiss start-up will install solar panels on a railway in western Switzerland, pending approval from transportation officials.

Based in the Swiss town of Ecublens, the firm Sun-Ways has developed a mechanized system for laying down solar panels in which a specially equipped train car glides over the tracks, ejecting panels that fit in between the rails. The panels are outfitted with clamps that fix them into place, and if the tracks need maintenance, the panels can be removed using the same system.

Electricity generated by the panels can be used to power nearby train stations or fed into the grid. To clean the panels, Sun-Ways says that passenger trains can be affixed with cylindrical brushes that remove dirt as they pass over the system. The company says it is developing a way to melt snow and ice that gathers on the panels.