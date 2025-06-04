Britain Sees Sunniest Spring on Record

This spring was the warmest and sunniest on record in the U.K., a symptom of a rapidly warming climate, weather officials say.

For the second year in a row spring set a temperature record, measuring 2.5 degrees F (1.4 degrees C) above average, according to the U.K. Met Office. The heat extended to coastal waters, which were 7.2 degrees F (4.0 degrees C) warmer than usual in some areas.

The U.K. also saw 43 percent more sunshine than normal this spring, which was among its sunniest seasons ever. Only three prior summers were sunnier. Meanwhile, spring rainfall was at its lowest level in more than 50 years.

“The U.K.’s climate continues to change. What’s particularly notable about spring 2025 is the combination of record warmth and sunshine, alongside very low rainfall,” said Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle. “The data clearly shows that recent decades have been warmer, sunnier, and often drier than the 20th century average.”

ALSO ON YALE E360

A.I. Is Quietly Powering a Revolution in Weather Prediction