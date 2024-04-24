U.K. Closing In on Zero-Carbon Power Goal

Wind and solar are continuing to push fossil fuels off the U.K. power grid. So far this year, wind is the nation’s leading source of electricity, and for brief periods, the island of Great Britain has scarcely needed coal or natural gas.

For one hour on April 15, fossil fuels supplied just 2.4 percent of electricity to England, Scotland, and Wales, an all-time low, according to an analysis from CarbonBrief.