Coal Prevailed in 2022, but Renewables Remain Ascendant

The Heyden coal-fired power plant near Petershagen, Germany was brought back into continuous operation to help cope with a shortage of natural gas. ChristianSchd via Wikipedia

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiling energy markets, 2022 saw countries burning unprecedented amounts of coal — but also making massive investments in renewables. Experts are projecting the world will add as much renewable power in the next five years as it did in the last 20, with renewables rapidly overtaking coal to become the world’s largest source of electricity.

This year Russia, a major supplier of natural gas, curtailed exports to Europe, spurring a surge in coal use. And in China, severe drought sapped hydropower and drove demand for coal. Though demand globally rose only around 1 percent in 2022, the uptick brought coal burning to an all-time high, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA). However, the growth is unlikely to last, said Keisuke Sadamori, the IEA’s director of energy markets and security.

“There are many signs that today’s crisis is accelerating the deployment of renewables, energy efficiency, and heat pumps — and this will moderate coal demand in the coming years,” he said. “Government policies will be key to ensuring a secure and sustainable path forward.”

Globally, governments have devoted an additional $500 billion to supporting clean energy since March, bringing the total since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to more than $1.2 trillion, according to an IEA analysis. The U.S. accounts for nearly half of this investment as a result of spending in the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.