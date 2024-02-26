Africa’s Tropical Glaciers Have Shrunk by 90 Percent, Study Finds

Glaciers atop Mount Kenya, Mount Kilimanjaro, and the Rwenzori Mountains in East Africa are shrinking at an alarming rate as the region heats up.

These glaciers, which sit close to the equator, are highly vulnerable to warming. In the last two decades they have lost roughly half their area, and since the turn of the last century, they have shrunk by 90 percent, according to a new study published in Environmental Research: Climate.